Simmons Bank Has $24.90 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,565 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $24,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,407,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,943. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.78. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $100.58 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

