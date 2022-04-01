Travala.com (AVA) Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Travala.com (AVA) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.78 or 0.00003844 BTC on popular exchanges. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $90.21 million and approximately $6.68 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00047332 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,442.73 or 0.07443987 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,263.80 or 1.00033180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00055583 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,736,287 coins. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars.

