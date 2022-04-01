Elemental Capital Partners LLC Sells 30,310 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Elemental Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,572,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,310 shares during the period. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt accounts for 21.8% of Elemental Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Elemental Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $25,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 29.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HMHC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $68,940.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 27,082 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $566,284.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,023 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HMHC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,062,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.15. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 20.33%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning technology company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. It offers education programs in disciplines including reading, literature, math, science, and social studies; and extensions, such as supplemental and intervention solutions, professional services, professional resources, and educational services for teachers under the Heinemann brand.

