Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 7,085 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 110.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,178,000 after buying an additional 999,881 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 423.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,989,000 after buying an additional 918,801 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,692,000 after buying an additional 881,698 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 481.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,533,000 after buying an additional 866,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,710,000 after buying an additional 803,609 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Oppenheimer raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.42. 2,413,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.59. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

