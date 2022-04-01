Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 115 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 44.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after buying an additional 83,267 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,879,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 1,317.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,908 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Snowflake by 614.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $57,046,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,841,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,289. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.80. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.29 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of -101.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.95.

Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.