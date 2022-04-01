Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 115 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 44.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after buying an additional 83,267 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,879,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 1,317.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,908 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Snowflake by 614.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $57,046,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.95.
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.
