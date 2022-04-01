Highlander Partners L.P. Takes $4.27 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,000. Lowe’s Companies comprises 5.2% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 28.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.43.

LOW stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.40. 4,798,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,333. The company has a market capitalization of $133.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.08 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

