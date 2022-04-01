Highlander Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 535 Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Graham accounts for approximately 0.4% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its holdings in Graham by 21.6% during the third quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 155,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Graham by 57.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,449 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Graham by 17.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 57.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the period. 63.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Graham in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE GHC traded up $8.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $619.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $592.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $594.87. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $547.75 and a 52 week high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.32. Graham had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.05%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $1.58 dividend. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.97%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

