Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 6,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NYSE TPR traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.11. 3,410,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,981,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.
In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,083,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203,942 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $698,482,000 after purchasing an additional 316,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296,931 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.
TPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
