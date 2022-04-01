Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 6,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE TPR traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.11. 3,410,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,981,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,083,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203,942 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $698,482,000 after purchasing an additional 316,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296,931 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

