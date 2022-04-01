Short Interest in Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) Declines By 25.0%

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 923,100 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 205,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

In other Weave Communications news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki purchased 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $239,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,562,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,283,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

WEAV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,098. Weave Communications has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weave Communications will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WEAV shares. Bank of America started coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weave Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair began coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

Weave Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.