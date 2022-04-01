Short Interest in Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) Declines By 25.0%

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 923,100 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 205,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
In other Weave Communications news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki purchased 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $239,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,562,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,283,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.
Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weave Communications will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on WEAV shares. Bank of America started coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weave Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair began coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.78.
Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.
