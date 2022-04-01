Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives $11.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEVA. Argus downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

In related news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $52,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TEVA remained flat at $$9.39 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,167,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,793,705. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $11.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

