Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $5.33 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Bank of America by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,127,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

