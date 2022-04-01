Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.50. 13,032,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,580,137. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.