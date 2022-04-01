Brokerages Set Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Target Price at $27.00

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.07. 154,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,358. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $575.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 107,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 23.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

