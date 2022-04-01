RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $7.67 Million Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,015 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.53% of Service Properties Trust worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,469,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,890,000 after acquiring an additional 30,252 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,409,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,009,000 after acquiring an additional 25,081 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 205.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,459 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,853,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,813 shares during the period. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC now owns 1,708,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 629,219 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.94. 1,139,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 36.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.21%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

