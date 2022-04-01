RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 34,430 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,430 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.52. 2,305,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,026. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.04.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PK shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

