Financial Enhancement Group LLC Purchases 1,012 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 368.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. Charter Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 865.6% in the fourth quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 62,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after buying an additional 55,657 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.09. 5,349,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,932,648. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.