Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $2.25 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.9% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.9% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $5.73 on Friday, reaching $256.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,986. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $117.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.53.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

