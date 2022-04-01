Griffin Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,201,592,000 after buying an additional 188,936 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Enbridge by 24.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after buying an additional 4,208,208 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Enbridge by 9.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,172,000 after buying an additional 1,876,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $813,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,344 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

ENB stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.40. 2,629,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,199,967. The company has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $46.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.28.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

