Short Interest in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Expands By 24.2%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,660,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the February 28th total of 8,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

FUTU stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,115,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,851. Futu has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $181.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Futu will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Futu by 135.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,951,000 after purchasing an additional 530,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 121.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 63,630 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 268,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FUTU. TheStreet raised Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CLSA lowered Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.68.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

