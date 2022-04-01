Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,200 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 192,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Financial Institutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

FISI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,943. Financial Institutions has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $468.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $52.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Financial Institutions will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

