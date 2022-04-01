Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.50

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

