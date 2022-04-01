Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.50

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBYGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

