Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.30

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

