$1.01 EPS Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Washington Trust Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.28. The stock had a trading volume of 64,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,797. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average is $55.38. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $46.35 and a 1 year high of $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.20%.

In related news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $120,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dean Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 33,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.