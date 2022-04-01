Essex LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Essex LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.1% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.
PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
