Essex LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Essex LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.1% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.04. 114,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,796,660. The firm has a market cap of $233.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.11 and a 1-year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.