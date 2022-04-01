BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $96.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Get BancFirst alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BancFirst stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day moving average is $70.28. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 33.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $1,640,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 32.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile (Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.