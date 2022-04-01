Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.2% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,286,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.40. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

