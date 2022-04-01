Griffin Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 553,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares during the quarter. Universal Display accounts for 11.3% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $91,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 49.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 351.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.56.

NASDAQ OLED traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $167.39. 341,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,561. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $128.21 and a 52-week high of $246.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.56.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

