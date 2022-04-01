New Capital Management LP Buys 3,633 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

New Capital Management LP increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 6.0% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.94. 1,925,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,243. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.64.

