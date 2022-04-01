Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives $171.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,292,021,000 after acquiring an additional 183,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,813,000 after buying an additional 62,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after buying an additional 1,003,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.38. 648,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,552,779. The company has a market cap of $112.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $114.39 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.23.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

