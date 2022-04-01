Poplar Forest Capital LLC Purchases 6,650 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.75. The stock had a trading volume of 868,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,961. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.08. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $87.39.
