Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,984,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Sovos Brands by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 641,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sovos Brands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,963,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,556,000 after acquiring an additional 62,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sovos Brands by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,081,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 618,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04. Sovos Brands has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.41.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

