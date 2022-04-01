John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Short Interest Down 29.0% in March

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the February 28th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of HPS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.92. 41,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,441. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.
