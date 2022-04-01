Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,700 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 289,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

KOF traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 81,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,170. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $46.17 and a 1-year high of $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,182,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,049,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,067,000 after purchasing an additional 83,489 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,236,000 after purchasing an additional 181,909 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 581,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after purchasing an additional 95,361 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 437,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,952,000 after purchasing an additional 55,446 shares in the last quarter. 4.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on KOF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

