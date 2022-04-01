Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD):

3/30/2022 – Robinhood Markets is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Robinhood Markets was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Robinhood Financial LLC is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. “

3/24/2022 – Robinhood Markets was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Robinhood Financial LLC is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. “

3/15/2022 – Robinhood Markets was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Robinhood Financial LLC is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. “

2/18/2022 – Robinhood Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Robinhood Markets was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Robinhood Financial LLC is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. “

2/1/2022 – Robinhood Markets is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Robinhood Markets had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $22.00 to $13.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Robinhood Markets had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $51.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HOOD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.50. 19,479,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,277,271. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $23.94.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $29,606.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,401,642 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

