Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.72. 1,051,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,833. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.65. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $995.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.76%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $31,811.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $26,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,292 shares of company stock worth $1,696,480. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth $2,874,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 43,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,422,000 after acquiring an additional 67,898 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth $3,455,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.