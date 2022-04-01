-$0.34 EPS Expected for SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) will report ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SOPHiA GENETICS’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SOPHiA GENETICS.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 182.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SOPHiA GENETICS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SOPHiA GENETICS from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA GENETICS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter valued at $140,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOPH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 170,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,404. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

