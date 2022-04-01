Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $148.36. 3,106,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,189. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.27 and a 1 year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

