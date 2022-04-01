RPG Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,110 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

In other Desktop Metal news, CEO Ric Fulop bought 128,850 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $525,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 19.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DM stock remained flat at $$4.74 during trading hours on Friday. 4,211,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,976,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.39. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

