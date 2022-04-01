RPG Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Leidos by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Leidos by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.13.

LDOS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.30. 598,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,759. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $109.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Leidos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

