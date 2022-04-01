Financial Enhancement Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,814,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,816,000 after purchasing an additional 54,919 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,123,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,087,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,011,000 after buying an additional 382,977 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,851,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,516,000 after buying an additional 244,390 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,655,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,320,000 after buying an additional 59,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

INDA stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,949,458 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.84. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.