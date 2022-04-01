Financial Enhancement Group LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 30,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.64. The company had a trading volume of 37,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,510. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $76.42 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.33.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

