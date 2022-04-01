RPG Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 945 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $7,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 13,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UGI stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,322,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.31. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

