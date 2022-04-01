RPG Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 1.7% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,170,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

