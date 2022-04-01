RPG Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,440 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines makes up about 1.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $8,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.91. 6,008,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,042,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average is $45.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

