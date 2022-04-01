Poplar Forest Capital LLC Sells 13,423 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,423 shares during the quarter. Curtiss-Wright comprises 2.2% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $21,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 20.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $210,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 8,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $1,389,514.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,835 shares of company stock worth $3,916,091 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CW traded up $3.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.50. 232,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,330. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.44. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $162.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

About Curtiss-Wright (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.