Poplar Forest Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC reduced its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,547 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics makes up about 3.7% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $34,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in United Therapeutics by 8,129.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 196,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,436,000 after buying an additional 108,924 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 45.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in United Therapeutics by 542.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after buying an additional 712,117 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.65. 424,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,274. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.08.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $1,233,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,941,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

