Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases Shares of 600 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Lam Research by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.04.

Lam Research stock traded down $12.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $525.45. 1,207,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,248. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $466.06 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $605.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

