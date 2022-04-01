Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $3.89 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 75.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.74. The stock had a trading volume of 77,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,772. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $77.45 and a 52 week high of $96.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.13 and its 200 day moving average is $87.86.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
