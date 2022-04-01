Kalmar Hits Market Cap of $10.00 Million (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $10.00 million and approximately $220,245.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for $2.19 or 0.00004712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00047619 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,457.06 or 0.07454154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,289.72 or 0.99810550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00046752 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,578,312 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

