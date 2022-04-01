Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,497 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $109,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $91,786,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 43,919 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.22.

CAT stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.29. 90,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,044,159. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.45 and a 200-day moving average of $204.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

